A large fire has broken out at Mountsorrel Quarry in Leicestershire this morning and plumes of smoke can be seen drifting across the sky.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say they received a huge number of calls to the incident and Wood Lane has been closed between Mountsorrel and Quorn.

The fire service told ITV News Central that the first call came in at 6.31 to a fire in a four storey industrial building where the top two floors were on fire.

"We received the call at 6:31 this morning to a fire at Mountsorrel Quarry, Wood Lane.

"This is a commercial / industrial fire consisting of 4 floors measuring approx 25m x 30m with the top 2 floors fully involved in fire.

"The building is used as a tile dust plant."

The fire service say " There are no casualties at present." The local parish council has written on Facebook "we have been reassured that everyone there is safe."

The fire service has sent four fire engines.

The Mountsorrel Quarry is a granite quarry operated by Tarmac. The website says it is "a nationally significant quarry" and that "it supplies vital building materials to major construction projects locally and throughout the UK."

The quarry has been contacted for a statement in relation to this incident.