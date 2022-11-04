A community rugby club in Stourbridge is devastated after vandals broke in and set alight to the wood collected and stacked up for their annual bonfire party.

3000 tickets had been sold for the display which was due to take place tonight, raising money for the club.

But just after midnight on Friday 4 November, flames were spotted and the fire service was called, but nothing could be done to save the display and there was nothing left to light.

The club appealed to the community to help and now with the help of volunteers from the club, local businesses and people in the community, the bonfire party will still be going ahead.

A spokesperson at the club told ITV News Central: "A gentleman from Cornish Pasty Box, Darren has been a hero. He has been driving around all day collecting timber for the club to use for the bonfire."

Miles Edge, the cub chairman said: "Having spent the last few days building the bonfire ready for this evening, I was devastated to receive a phone call in the early hours to inform me that our bonfire had been lit in an arson attack.

"The work that goes into these events takes an enormous effort by our valued volunteers, so it was truly heartbreaking.

"But in typical Rugby Club style we picked ourselves back up and called upon our local community and businesses who came to our aid.

"I am pleased to say that we have been inundated with support from bonfire builders, wood collectors, cake makers and refreshment bearers.

"This truly is a community effort and we thank everyone for their support. So let's all enjoy the evening."