Five Derby County fans received football banning orders

Five men have received football banning orders totalling almost 20 years following disorder on the day of the Derby County vs Plymouth Argyle match in September.

The men, who are all Derby County supporters, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 2.

This followed reports of fighting and disorder at the car park of the Harvester near Pride Park Stadium on Saturday, September 3.

They were found guilty of public order offences, and were sentenced to:

Luke Barcz (25) of Derby: Five-year Football Banning Order, 12-month Community Order.

Lewis Walton (30) of Derby: Five-year Football Banning Order, £500 fine.

Kieran Bexon (30) of Church Gresley: Three-year Football Banning Order, 120 hours unpaid work.

Gary Broxholme (52) of Church Gresley: Three-year Football Banning Order, £800 fine.

Joseph Mather (22) of Mickleover: Three-year Football Banning Order, £500 fine.

Football banning orders prevent the offenders from attending any match in the UK for the duration of the order or going to certain areas near football stadiums on match days.

They must also surrender their passports ahead of England international matches outside UK.

Chief Superintendent Steve Wilson, who is the lead for operational support, which includes the Football Policing Unit, said: “Threatening and abusive behaviour and actions such as those reported on the day will not be tolerated.

“Everyone in our community has a right to go about lives without fear of violence or for their safety and we will do all we can to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Thousands of football fans enjoy coming to games in Derby without issue every season, and I am sure that they will welcome the action taken by the court against these five individuals for their irresponsible behaviour.”

Police are still appealing for information to help them trace four men who are believed to be Derby fans as they may be able to help with their enquiries.

Ch. Supt. Wilson added: “We will continue to proactively work with football clubs to ensure match days remain a safe experience for all, and enquiries are still ongoing to track down others who may have been in the area at the time.

“I would encourage anyone who may have been a victim or a witness to this behaviour but hasn’t yet spoken to officers to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police by calling 101 and using the reference 22*537877.