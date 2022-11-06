Police crackdown on car crime with community event in Solihull

With warnings of recession and the rising cost of living, police say they've seen a surge in crime - particularly car thefts and break-ins.

Yesterday, officers in Solihull held a community event aimed at tackling the problem - giving people advice and tips on how to protect themselves and their vehicles from being targeted.

Police in Shirley teamed up with a car dealership to help people arm themselves with the knowledge of how best to stay safe.

Kamran Saleem, managing director of MotorServ said: "The car is like part of your family, you use it with your kids, you use it for work so when a vehicle does get stolen or gets broken into belongings are taken.

"It has a massive profound effect on the people."

People got the chance to see all the latest technology Credit: ITV Central

From the very latest in drone and heat-seeking technology... to following the nose of their team of police dogs, officers were able to show off the range ways they can track down car thieves and criminals.

As well as giving advice and support to people worried about keeping their car safe.

Sergeant Mark Heard, Solihull Nieghbourhood Policing Unit, said: "Due to the economy we have seen all types of crime rise especially vehicle crime it is around layers, layers of of prevention.

"Whether that be diskloks trackers, ghost immobilisers, so there are lots of things out there to support the public in keeping their vehicles safe."

Police dogs were also in attendance Credit: ITV Central

For some who showed up here today - it's not a moment too soon.

One person said: "I had my car stolen a fortnight ago and I want to get some advice from the police before I replace the car.

Another person said: It's very important I think there's lots happening at the moment and I think you have got to be really careful."

With up to 350 car crime reports a week - West Midlands Police says it's taking action.

With events like this helping people to take their own steps too.