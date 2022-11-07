South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson allegedly told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” in what they claimed was a bullying campaign while he was defence secretary.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) told The Guardian Mr Williamson made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to “jump out of the window”.

Mr Williamson who is currently the Cabinet Office minister said he “strongly” rejects the allegations and insists he has “enjoyed good working relationships” with officials.

The allegations have accused Mr Williamson of 'deliberately demeaning and intimidating' the civil servant on a regular basis.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back into Government after The Guardian reported new claims about his conduct causing chaos in parliament and allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Mr Sunak has defied calls to sack the MP despite recognising Mr Williamson's messages to Ms Morton were “not acceptable”.

He added he would not be “passing judgment” until after an “independent complaints investigation.”

Speaking at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt the Prime Minister said: “I want to see the results of that, obviously, but I’ve been very clear that language is not right, it’s not acceptable.

"And that’s why I welcome the fact that Gavin Williamson has expressed regret about that and now wait to see what the investigation says.

“There’s an independent complaints process that’s being conducted at the moment. It would be right to let that process conclude before making any decisions about the future.”

Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry said he informed Mr Sunak on the day he took the reins as Tory leader that Ms Morton had lodged a formal complaint over the messages.

Mr Sunak has insisted he was unaware of the details of the exchange at the time he brought Sir Gavin back into Government, in the vague role of minister without portfolio.

Asked on Monday if Mr Sunak had full confidence in the Cabinet Office minister, his official spokesman said: “Yes.”

Mr Williamson is alleged to have accused Ms Morton of seeking to “punish” MPs out of favour with then-premier Liz Truss by excluding them from the Queen’s funeral, warning: “There is a price for everything.”

The South Staffordshire MP issued a statement denying the broad allegations in The Guardian’s report but did not specifically deny using the language alleged.

He wrote: “I strongly reject this allegation and have enjoyed good working relationships with the many brilliant officials I have worked with across government.

“No specific allegations have ever been brought to my attention.”

The Cabinet Office’s behaviour and ethics team claim it has not received a complaint about the MP’s conduct towards officials.

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said: “The Cabinet Office has not received notice of any formal complaints about Gavin Williamson’s behaviour from his time at the Ministry of Defence or any other department.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “These allegations are extremely serious and speak to the toxic culture at the top of the Conservative Party.”

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said the Cabinet Office minister should be fired, as “in any other workplace, someone who behaved as he did would have been rightly dismissed for gross misconduct”.

