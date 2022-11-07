An inquest into the death of a man who was shot dead in a police station car park has been told investigators have spoken to about 25 witnesses.

Derby Coroner’s Court was told 11 police personnel and up to 14 members of the public had been identified as witnesses during an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) inquiry into the shooting of Marius Ciolac.

The IOPC has previously confirmed that construction worker Mr Ciolac died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after a police firearm was discharged at Derby’s Ascot Drive police station on October 7.

A multi-bang stun grenade, a baton round and a Taser had been used by officers to try to stop the 35-year-old Romanian national after reports that windows had been smashed and a man had been seen with a knife.

An inquest opening held in Derby on Monday by assistant coroner Sabyta Kaushal was attended remotely by Mr Ciolac’s brother and sister, who were provided with a Romanian interpreter.

The coroner told the family members: "What happens next, just to let the family know, is that the inquest will now be adjourned for further investigation to take place.

"I think there are some eleven police witnesses and possibly 14 independent members of the public as witnesses.

"There is a very large amount of CCTV footage and footage (recorded) by police officers."

The Derby knifeman was tackled with stun grenade, baton round and Taser before being shot by police Credit: ITV News

The coroner added: "That footage will be reviewed and then sent to this court, and the coroner who will be dealing with the case will have an opportunity to review it.

"There is also further ballistics works to be carried out on the gunshot wound and the equipment that was being used."

A future full inquest will also examine the medical treatment Mr Ciolac received, the coroner said.

The inquest, which was adjourned to a date to be fixed, heard that Mr Ciolac, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was born in Cernavoda, Romania, in March 1987.