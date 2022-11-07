A man has been charged with murder, wounding and possession of a bladed article after a teenager was stabbed in Ladywood on Sunday 30 October.

Zechariah Nelson, 18, is remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday 7 November. Akeem Bailey was found with serious injuries on Springfield Street. He was taken to hospital where he remained in an induced coma.

West Midlands Police say his injuries were unsurvivable and he died on Friday 4 November. A 17-year-old boy, who was also injured and taken to hospital, has since been discharged. Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from our homicide unit, said: “We'll be doing all we can to support Akeem’s loved ones during this deeply distressing time. “We are continuing to work with the community and are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. If you don’t want to speak to us, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously. Tell them what you know, not who you are.”