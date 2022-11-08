A mother's heartbreak after her 19-year-old son died after being stabbed in the heart has now resulted in her fronting a knife crime campaign.

Sarah Barry from Great Barr in Birmingham says her son, Jack, "could have been the killer" after she found out her teenage son carried a knife.

Jack Barry died days after his 19th birthday last year after getting into a knife fight with someone he had fallen out with.

Sarah's hope is that by telling Jack's story more parents can be saved from the pain and suffering she has experienced.

Speaking of Jack's death she said he "died from a knife fight - just a chance encounter with someone he’d fallen out with over a disagreement.

"Both parties were carrying knives and there was only one blow from each of them." She continued.

"The incident took no more than 30-60 seconds but Jack was fatally injured and died from a single stab wound to the chest.

"It hit him two inches above his left nipple – the knife (a Rambo knife) broke a rib, punctured his lung and hit his heart – he took two steps and then dropped to the floor, and died where he fell.

"It was very quick, and he bled out on the pavement, no one could help him and lots of people tried, two local ladies and his friends did CPR until an ambulance arrived, his mates were going mad, ringing doorbells trying to get him some help, none of them knew this was his last day on earth.

"His closest friend held him until he faded away and he must live with that memory for the rest of his life.”

Jack Barry died after being stabbed by someone he had fallen out with Credit: West Midlands Police

Now, after Jack's death, Sarah is fronting an anti-knife campaign to tackle serious youth violence on the streets with West Midlands Police.

She hope's sharing her experience and the harsh realities of losing her only son will make people think about the devastating impact of knife crime.

Sarah said: “Carrying a knife doesn’t protect you, knives kill you and nothing comes back from death, it only takes a moment to die.

"You have your whole lives in front of you. Live it in whatever way you choose, work hard, and try and stay out of trouble.

"Jack never liked school, he wasn’t academic, but he had strengths and talents in other ways – he was practical, good with his hands – a fixer of stuff in our home.

"I want to thank you for your time. I feel privileged to be allowed to speak to you and to share our story.

"If any of what I have said helps you make different choices and can prevent the same thing happening to anyone else’s son or daughter then this will have been worthwhile and our story complete."

Jack’s killer, Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court last December. He was jailed for 18 years.

Cameron Cheshire stabbed Jack Barry on March 7, 2021. Credit: West Midlands Police

Superintendent Gareth Morris, from West Midlands Police, said: "While the team has been committed to tackling serious youth violence for many years, this refocused approach offers real opportunities to build on work already done.

"We know police alone cannot reduce these issues. We’re learning more about the drivers that sit behind these vast and extremely complex issues in society.

"We work closely with a whole range of partners and take a more holistic approach to understanding and dealing with violence with our primary focus on preventing more young people dying or being seriously injured.

He ended with a plea for people to get involved and help prevent knife crime.

"Please support our campaign to raise awareness and widen opportunities for conversations about violence. Every single one of us has a role to play – please play your part."

West Midlands Police plan on sharing Sarah and Jack’s story in schools and other youth settings to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime.