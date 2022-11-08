A man in his 50s has died after being fatally stabbed in Small Heath, sparking police to launch a murder probe.

The man was found with serious injuries on Waverley Road - and died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to Small Heath shortly before 10pm on Monday (7 November) after a reported stabbing at the address.

Waverley Road is closed to the public as police investigate CCTV and make other enquiries in the area.

A mum-of-five, Dilara, who lives on the road, heard the incident and says she is scared for the safety of her children.

Dilara said: "I heard something terrible happened in one of the houses, the police were knocking on doors this morning.

"I’m worried it’s true because I have five children and want them to feel safe.

"We have had trouble in the past, but it’s usually in the park, never really on our street."

Small Heath was closed after emergency services were called to the scene around 10pm on Monday Credit: BPM

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Birmingham."We were called to an address in Waverley Road, Small Heath, at around 9.45pm yesterday (November 7).

"A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards.""Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this devastating time."A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing at a private address on Waverley Road at 9.51pm last night.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene."On arrival we discovered one male patient who was in a critical condition and already receiving medical attention from police colleagues.

"Ambulance staff began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the patient and he was confirmed dead at the scene."