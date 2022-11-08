A sprocker spaniel has joined Nottinghamshire fire and Rescue Service. Barney and his dog handler Tim Marston are the sixteenth fire dog team in the UK.

The pair are able to detect ignitable fluids within minutes. Regional Hydrocarbon Detection Dog Handler Tim Marston, have started their careers as the 16th fire dog team in the UK.

The pair will be an arsonist's worst nightmare, detecting ignitable fluids at an investigation scene often within minutes.

They join the existing dog team of Dave Coss and Dexter at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, working across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire Fire Service's in the East Midlands region.

Previously a Tier Two Fire Investigator, Tim joined Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service 30 years ago.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

He started as a firefighter at 22 years old, before joining the fire investigation team later in his career.

He bought 12-month-old Barney in December 2021 and has been training him since.

Bryn Coleman, Head of Prevention, Protection and Fire Investigation at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said "it's great to have Tim and Barney join us as a second fire dog team.

"The pair will bring critical resilience across the region, and beyond."

Tim Marston said "Barney is trained to detect ignitable liquids like petrol or white spirit. A request can come through at any time from Joint Fire Control, and we can be mobilised to anywhere within the region. We'll also assist at incidents across the UK with mutual consent."

"Barney can search suspects clothing, vehicles, houses, boats, or any other structure, whether that be domestic or commercial, including large outdoor areas. We'll work together to thoroughly search the scene, as our aim is to clear the search area to prove or disprove the presence of ignitable liquids."