The owners of a Leicestershire pig farm have been fined £4,500 after pleading guilty to breaching the Animal Welfare Act.

Alan and Rachel Elvidge were charged after a case was brought by Leicestershire Trading Standards over the care of pigs at a farm at Gilmorton near Lutterworth.

The pair appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

How did the pig farm investigation unfold?

In 2020, the farm was the subject of an undercover investigation by animal rights group Viva! Campaigns.

The animal welfare group released footage it claimed shows "barbaric conditions" at the farm.

Over a four month period, the campaigners placed hidden cameras in sheds at the farm. They subsequently submitted the footage to the RSPCA, Leicestershire County Council Trading Standards, and Red Tractor.

The farm, which is based in Gilmorton, was then placed under investigation by Trading Standards, with Red Tractor also removing Elvidge Farms Ltd from its scheme and launched its own investigation.