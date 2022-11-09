Metallica will play two headline sets at Download Festival 2023 as the rock event celebrates its 20th anniversary.

It will be first time the festival has hosted four headline events with headliners including: Bring Me the Horizon and Slipknot.

The four day "special edition" event will be held between 8-11th June 2023 at Donington Park in Castle Donington near Leicestershire.

In a statement, Metallica said: "We’re super excited to announce that we’ll be celebrating the Download Festival’s 20th anniversary with not one, but two headline nights on June 8 and 10, 2023!

"It's been over a decade since we hit the stage in Donington Park, so we’ll be making up for lost time with two unique and completely different set lists with no repeat songs whatsoever that weekend."

Other acts that have been confirmed for the 2023 festival, include Evanescence and Parkway Drive. Credit: PA Images

Festival organisers confirmed that a total of 60 acts will be appearing, including: Architects, Evanescence, Disturbed, Placebo, Parkway Drive and Ghost as part of the line-up.

Last year, the 10,000 capacity event saw headliners which included KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

How to get Download Festival tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 10 November via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can sign up for a presale, which takes place at 9pm on Tuesday, 8 November on the official Download website.

What are Download Festival 2023 tickets prices?

Tickets for next year’s festival are confirmed to be priced at the following: