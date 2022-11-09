Man sought in connection with the death of Sekou Doucoure

Police are trying to trace a man in connection with the death of 16-year-old Sekou Doucoure, in Birmingham.

Officers say they suspect Ishmael Farquharson is allegedly involved in the death of the teenager in Nursery Road, Lozells, last summer.

Police say they need to hear from anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the 33-year-old so they can "trace and question him".

Have you seen Ishmael Farquharson? Credit: West Midlands Police

Sekou was discovered seriously injured on July 12 and despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics nothing could be done to save him.

Sekou was discovered seriously injured on 12 July and despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics nothing could be done to save him. Credit: West Midlands Police

An 18-year-old man – and 16-year-old boy - have already been charged with murder. They’re currently remanded in custody.

Anyone with information can get in touch with officers via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting log 3492 of 12/7/22.

If you have information but don’t want to tell police who you are, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.