Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted in connection with the murder of his brother in Birmingham.

59-year-old Lenville Waite - known as Tony - is wanted on suspicion of Clifton Waite's murder.

The 56-year-old died after being stabbed at a property in Waverly Road South at around 9.50pm on 7 November.

Police officers and ambulance crews descended on Waverley Road shortly before 10pm on Monday, November 7, after reports of a stabbing. Credit: BPM

West Midlands Police say specialist officers are supporting the wider family at this distressing time, as they continue their enquiries.

Det Insp Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time and our extensive investigations are continuing as we remain focussed on bringing them some closure."

People are asked to call 999 immediately if they see Lenville Waite, but are warned not to approach him.