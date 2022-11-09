A McDonald's worker turned boxer from the West Midlands will represent England at the World Youth Championships next week - with his eyes firmly fixed on gold.

Osama Mohamed, from Brierley Hill in Dudley, will be the only person from the West Midlands representing England at the competition in Spain.

The 18-year-old recently discovered a love for boxing, and hopes to add to his European medal that he won earlier this year.

He took home the bronze medal after balancing studying for his A-levels, working at the fast-food restaurant, and training.

Speaking to ITV News Central, he said juggling his different roles of a boxer, a student, and a McDonald's worker is challenging but it's worth it as everyone in his life supports his goals.

"It's a great environment to be around because everyone's really supportive," he said.

"You know, you work together, you go through hard times in a long shift, and it's hard. But everyone's very supportive at work, and it's a good place to be."

Mr Mohamed is one of the best and busiest young boxers in the country.

After finishing a shift a McDonald's, he goes straight into training mode at the Lions Club in Brierley Hill.

He says the ring at the club is a different type of shift, but he says it's his favourite place to be.

Osama with his coach Kev Dillon Credit: ITV News Central

Speaking to ITV News Central he said: "I think a boxer is created by the environment. So to be in an environment that is motivated and where everyone's so supportive, especially in the black country.

"Everyone's a family, and to be fair, it's being part of that family, and it's pushing you to be what you want to be."

Kev Dillon, Mr Mohamed's coach, says the 18-year-old has lots of temptations in his life, including McDonald's chips, burgers, and Mcflurry's and his religious traditions like Ramadan.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Coach Dillon said the junior boxer gives his all to succeed in boxing but doesn't lose himself outside of the sport.

He said: "When we went to the Europeans this year it was in Ramadan, and he was doing his A-levels, and he was working at Maccies. Then he's goes and fights the best people in Europe, and to come back with a bronze medal, you know, unheard of.

"He was a reserve and the person who was supposed to be going didn't make weight. And this kid, who is never put off by adversity took that lad's place and came back with a medal - you know you couldn't write it."

Osama says his focus is on winning gold at the World Youth Championships next week