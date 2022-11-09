The winner of an unclaimed £7.44 million lottery win has finally come forward – almost five months after the win.

The operator of The National Lottery, Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, has today confirmed it has received a claim for the £7,440,150 jackpot prize from the Lotto draw on 18 June 2022.

The ticket, which matched all six main numbers in the draw, had previously remained unclaimed, from a ticket bought in Wolverhampton and was due to expire in just over a month.

It comes just weeks after a huge lottery jackpot for more than £5 million was claimed from a ticket bought in Birmingham.

The claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure that the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to.

A National Lottery kiosk Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"In the last seven days alone we’ve seen over £24M in Lotto jackpot prize money won and claimed by lucky Lotto players.

"Our focus is now on supporting this jackpot ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."

National Lottery players are given 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize, meaning that the prize would have been lost had the winner not claimed it by December 15.