Tributes from players, staff, and volunteers from a football club in Derby have poured in after a youth football player died earlier this week.

Fin Bowen, who played for Mickleover Football Club as a first-team goalkeeper, died on Tuesday 8 November.

The 18-year-old has been described as "a lovely young man" who always had time for "a laugh and a joke" after games.

Members of Mickleover Football Club said they are saddened by the news of one of the clubs "promising" young players.

In a statement released by the club on November 9, it said: "Yesterday morning, November 8th, Mickleover FC tragically lost one of our own, goalkeeper Fin Bowen.

"At 18 years old, Fin was an integral part of the club's academy under the guidance of John McGrath, Pablo Mills, and Andrew Dales and made his first competitive first-team debut away at Leiston in August after impressing in pre-season.

"Everyone at the club is devastated to hear of Fin’s passing and will go to every effort to ensure he is never forgotten at the Don Amott Arena. Rest in Peace Fin."

Neil Hadfield, the Club's treasurer, said Fin will be missed by everyone at the club and he made a positive impression on everybody.

He said: "The club is devastated. Absolutely everyone at the club knew him, including myself as treasurer, and everybody who volunteers knew him.

"All the players knew him from academy level all the way up to first team, and all the coaches know him as they trained together. He'll be greatly missed by everyone at the club.

"I’ve known Fin now for three years and watched him develop as a goalkeeper into the first team," he added.

"But I've also watched him develop as a young man - he always had time to talk to you and have a laugh and a joke after the game.

"He was a lovely young man and our thoughts are with his family. We'll give them all the support that we can, as well as the academy players that knew him."

Mr Hadfield added Fin had a presence on the pitch and "there was nothing that would have stopped him."

18-year-old Fin Bowen died on Tuesday morning. Credit: Mickleover Football Club

Mickleover Football Club, together with Derby County Community Trust, is ensuring anyone who needs support receives it.

Derby County Football Club is among those who have paid tribute to the 18-year-old.

In a tweet, the club wrote: "Devastating news. Fin trained with us several times last season to aid his development.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at Mickleover. Rest in peace, Fin."

A spokesperson from Mansfield club Clipstone FC said: "Clipstone is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of young keeper Fin Bowen.

"Fin, from Mickleover Sports F.C. helped us out last pre-season and got some valuable experience."

"We send our deepest condolences to Mickleover and his friends and family at this sad time."

The Education and Semi-Professional Football Academy also took to social media to pay their respects.

On Facebook, a spokesperson wrote: "We are devastated to hear the news that our former student Fin Bowen has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Mickleover FC."

Many other regional football clubs, including Burton Albion, Alfreton Town, Hucknall Town, Redditch United, and Belper Town paid tribute to the 18-year-old on Twitter.

Mickleover Football Club is now planning to remember Fin in some way during the club's next Southern League Premier Central Division game against Stratford Town on November 19.