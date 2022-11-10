A small food business in Derby will soon start selling its sweet treats at every National Football League (NFL) game at Wembley in London.

Project D, a bakery specialising in the ring-shaped treats, impressed the stadium hospitality company, Delaware North, at the England v USA Women’s football international friendly in October.

Their latest stint at the stadium saw over 9,000 doughnuts purchased at the Jacksonville Jaguars v Denver Broncos match last month - which had a sell-out crowd of 86,000.

Project D was spread out across three floors of the stadium, along with six hawking units, so people can purchase their sugared delicacies.

The team behind Project D has now taken 18 staff members to Wembley and employed another five to sell the popular Derbyshire doughnuts throughout matchdays.

Project D will be selling doughnuts at Wembley NFL games Credit: PA

Max Poynton, director of operations at Project D, said: “We are hoping to do a few more events at Wembley over the next year.”

Project D's Jags v Broncos fixture was the first match of a three-year contract between the Jags and Wembley Stadium.

Event manager Angela Allen cancelled her annual leave to head up "a career highlight" at Wembley.

She said: “It was a massive operation. This was the first time we’ve ever been given an opportunity to trade at Wembley by Delaware.

“The women’s international friendly was a trial run - but it was nothing in comparison to this. It was such a long trade window.”

“The vision from the lads was always to move forward with bigger and better events - I don’t think you get much bigger than the national stadium,” she added.

“I don’t think it’s hit anyone just how big this was. The women’s football did well, but ultimately this is us putting ourselves on the map.”

Who are Project D?

Project D was set up in 2018 by childhood friends Max Poynton, Matthew Bond and Jacob Watts.

They employ more than 100 staff members and won the Online Bakery Business of the Year title at last week’s Baking Industry Awards.

The Derbyshire-based company has even designed special icing decorations to support NFL teams.

Current and popular doughnuts include Bad Boy, Berry Bomb and Bueno Blanco.