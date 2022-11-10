The car used by TikTok star Mahek Buhkari has "no record of a collision" that led to the deaths of two men on the A46, a court has been told.

The 23-year-old social media influencer is on trial alongside seven others over the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in February this year.

Leicester Crown Court heard the details during today’s evidence which looked into the events of Friday 11 February when the Skoda Fabia driven by Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin crashed into the central reservation on the A46, before hitting a tree and breaking in two.

Alan Taylor, who works for a company which leased the Audi TT driven by Mahek Bukhari, he said in a statement there was no evidence of a crash in data from the car.

He said: "I'm employed by a company called AX as a senior asset protection advisor. It owns a large amount of motor vehicles, around 1,500 vehicles.

"They are usually prestige cars and provided like for like as courtesy cars. One is a grey Audi TT."

Mr Taylor said: "From our records this was provided to Mahek Bukhari on 30 December 2021, this was due to her car being in an accident.

"The grey Audi was delivered to her on 30 December. This vehicle had a crash box which will tell me if it has been involved in a crash.

"The grey Audi does not appear to have any record of it being in a collision during the time it was leased to Mahek Bukhari."

Mr Taylor’s said police contacted his company after Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin's deaths and asked for full tracking information of the Audi in the days prior to the crash.

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari with mum Ansreen Bukhari, who is also on trial Credit: Instagram

Several maps showed a journey undertaken by the Audi between 11.30pm on Thursday 10 February and 9.31am on 11 February.

"Within our cars we have a crash box system installed, it was wired into the telematics system. It is usually correct," Mr Taylor said.

"Sometimes we will get a notification if the vehicle has gone down a pothole or had the bonnet slammed shut. It is hit and miss.

"Sometimes we've had notifications when there hasn't been a crash. I don't find it will pick up if there was minor damage, it usually has to be a substantial crash rendering the vehicle undriveable."

Previously, Leicester Crown Court had been told how Mahek Bukhari's mother, Ansreen, had a three-year affair with Mr Hussain who was 21.

It is believed he was attempting to blackmail the family into handing him £2,000 in a bid to prevent him exposing the affair, with prosecutors alleging that an ambush was then arranged.

Prosecutors said this plan was part of efforts to steal Mr Hussain's phone to seize the images, with a meeting arranged in Hamilton.

However, Mr Hussan and Mr Ijazuddin, who was also 21, fled after realising it was a trap before they were rammed off the road and killed in the collision.

All eight defendants deny murder and an alternative count of manslaughter. They are:

Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham

Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke

Mahek Bukhari , 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke

Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough

Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester

Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester

Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester

Ammeer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester

The trial continues.