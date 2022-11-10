Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been chosen by England manager Gareth Southgate to play in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.

It's the first time in three years Maddison has been called up to be part of the squad.

Gareth Southgate described the 25-year-old as a "really good player" when asked why he decided to call up the midfielder after weeks of speculation either way.

Who is James Maddison?

James Maddison has been called up to play for England in the World Cup Credit: PA

Maddison was born in Coventry on 23 November 1996.

He grew up near the Alan Higgs Centre, which is the home of Coventry City Football Academy.

As a child he displayed a keen interest in football and went on to train after school and compete in matches.

Maddison and his partner, Kennedy Alexa, had a son, Leo in July 2021.

Leo's godfather is Maddison's former Leicester team-mate Ben Chilwell.

England manager Gareth Southgate talking about his World Cup team

Who has he played for?

Maddison began his football career at Coventry City's youth team where he made his debut in August 2014.

He joined Premier Club Norwich City in 2016 but made his debut for the club in 2017 after being on loan at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.

In his first season back at Norwich, Maddison was named in the Championship PFA Team of the Year and EFL Team of the Season.

He joined Premier League club Leicester City in 2018.

The Leicester midfielder was included in an England under-21 squad in March 2016, but was unable to play due to an injury.

Following his great 2018/2019 start for Leicester with back-to-back Premier League goals, current England manager Gareth Southgate was forced to call Maddison to the senior England team in October 2018.

Ben Chilwell and James maddison played at Leicester City together in 2020 Credit: PA

Will Maddison go to the World Cup?

Today, Maddison has been included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Leicester City coach, Brendan Rogers said he was thrilled at the news.

He said: “It’s wonderful news for James and his family. I’m delighted for Gareth to have that talent available.

"His level and consistency and his work ethic, and what he has proven over this last year, he’s shown he’s one of the best players in the Premier League.

"Credit to him and his team-mates, he wouldn’t be able to get there without them.”

Speaking about how Maddison found out the news, Rogers said: “He had a missed call from Gareth just before training.

"I said to him to pop into my office and make the call. He spoke to him and then came out full of joy of the world. It was a great moment."

What does Maddison bring to the England squad?

Brendan Rogers talking about the moment Maddison found out the good news

Brendan Rogers said: “Personality, honesty, enthusiasm, passion. He’s an all-round good man.

"He’ll cheer the players on and will be ready to impact games.

"England have a top player who has been on form and has developed his game. This is a man who has shown resilience to keep fighting and now he’s in the squad, it won’t stop.”

“What he’s developed, but he’s played all across the frontline and midfield and plays it to a really high level," he added.

"He still scores and creates from the right, making runs like a top winger. He can play on the left side.

"He can find space. He’s comfortable central. He sees the forward pass. That’s absolutely key.

"There are lots of midfielders who can conserve the ball, but you need players to take the risk. England have other players who are talents, but James is a really special talent who can unlock defences.”

James Maddison has been called up for England’s World Cup squad after three years out of team Credit: PA

What is James Maddison FIFA rating?

James Maddison's FIFA rating is 82. His potential is 84 and his position is CAM.

What England players got picked to play in the World Cup 2022?

England manager Gareth Southgate announced his 26-person squad to travel to Qatar today.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)