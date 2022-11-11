Birmingham set to host European Athletics Championships 2026

Birmingham has been confirmed to host the European Athletics Championships in 2026 following its legacy of the Commonwealth Games this year.

This afternoon, British Athletics announced Birmingham will host the European Athletics Championships in four years' time following a successful bid process with UK Athletics .

Birmingham City Council, alongside UK Sport and UK Athletics, had hoped to host the prestigious European athletics competition, after a hugely successful European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in 2019.

The city's Alexander Stadium in Perry Park in Birmingham will host the Championships - one of the biggest track and field events.

The women's 400m final at Alexander Stadium at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA

Birmingham competed against Budapest in Hungary to hold the event.

Leader of Birmingham City Council, Cllr Ian Ward, said: "We are honoured and privileged to be asked to be the first-ever UK hosts of the prestigious European Athletics Championships in 2026.

“Over many years we have demonstrated we are a city that can proudly host major events of this type and scale – and the people of Birmingham and indeed the entire nation have proven time and time again their huge appetite for sport, especially athletics.

“The Alexander Stadium is beyond all doubt the premier athletics facility in the country and we cannot wait to welcome the elite of European athletics for this event, which will also bring a range of benefits for local communities and our economy beyond the programme of track and field activities.”

More to follow