A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who died after being hit by a car last month.

Stephen McHugh will now face trial next year, charged with murdering 22-year-old Rebecca Steer and causing grievous bodily with intent to a man who was injured in the same incident.

Ms Steer, from Llanymynech - which is along the Shropshire-Powys border - was hit by a car that mounted the kerb outside Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street in Oswestry on Sunday 9 October.

McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday via a video-link to HMP Manchester.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he denied charges of murder and unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The scene in Willow Street in Oswestry, where Rebecca Steer died after being hit by a car which mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out Credit: PA

Adjourning the case, the Recorder of Stafford, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, told McHugh: "As you have heard, we have listed your trial on April 19th of 2023.

"There is a good deal of work to be done in preparation for your trial. A further hearing has been scheduled for the 8th of March, at which final preparations for your trial can be made."

The family issued a statement about Ms Steer following her death.

The statement reads: "We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

"She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

"She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for. Rest in peace beautiful girl."