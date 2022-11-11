A man has been jailed for seven years and one month for the manslaughter of a retired priest in Stafford.

Joseph David Phillips, 33, of Stafford, was sentenced for the manslaughter of Father Oliver Kemp at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday (10 November), on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The grounds issued means the offender's ability form a rational judgment and exercise self-control was "substantially impaired".

Phillips pleaded guilty to the offence on 7 July at Stafford Crown Court.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to reports of an assault shortly before 8pm on 17 February 2021 at the County Hospital.

The 82-year-old victim, Oliver Kemp, from Stone, was then transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he died five days after the incident, as a result of the injuries.

The retired priest was attacked outside the Staffordshire hospital in February 2021. Credit: PA

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, said: "This was a tragic incident for all involved."

"Our thoughts remain with those that knew and loved Father Kemp."

Retired Father Kemp, was well known across North Staffordshire as the former parish priest of St John's RC Church in Chesterton and St Bernadette's RC Church in Fegg Hayes.

Following the guilty pleas, an Archdiocese of Birmingham spokesman said: "We keep in our prayers the late Father Oliver Kemp and all those who mourn him.

"We remain deeply saddened by Fr Kemp’s passing in such tragic circumstances.

"Fr Kemp was a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Birmingham and served at several parishes across the archdiocese from his ordination in 1966 until his retirement in 2004.

"We commend Fr Kemp to the Lord, that he may he rest in peace, and we pray for all those affected by his death."