A mother and father have been charged with the manslaughter of their baby daughter in Nuneaton.

Eddo Aziz, aged 37, and Kelsey Harrison, aged 27, both formerly of Top Knot Close, Nuneaton, both face three charges in connection with the death of one-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz in August 2020.The pair appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court earlier today on Friday 11 November.

They were charged with, manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child and wilfully assaulting/ill-treating/neglecting a child or young person.

No pleas were entered and Aziz was remanded in custody. Harrison has been bailed.

The duo will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on December 15.

The charges follow the death of Elaina, who was reported to have gone into cardiac arrest at a property in Top Knot Close on the evening of 6 August 2020.She was taken to hospital where she sadly later died and investigations into the cause of her death were launched.

Elaina was described as 'beautiful inside and out' in a touching family tribute.