Ozzy Osborne has said he would "prefer to stay in America", despite confirming he is returning to live in the UK.

The Black Sabbath Rockstar is originally from Birmingham but after decades of living in Los Angeles, the 73-year-old says he's "American now".

In an interview with Consequence, a New York-based online magazine, Ozzy said “I’m getting a bit of flak from people, to be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America".

The news comes a month after Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osborne announced they would be moving back to the UK.

Ozzy Osborne with his daughter Kerry (left), wife Sharon (centre), and son Jack (right).

Sharon said that their return comes after the couple no longer feel safe in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Consequence about their Beverley Hills home, Sharon said, “When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven.

"In the ’70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be.

"It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here.

"Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.”

But in their recent interview, despite Sharon's view, Ozzy expressed how adamant he is to stay put.

Despite growing up in the UK, he said, "to be honest with you, I don't want to go back."