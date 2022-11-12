A drink driver from Nottingham has been jailed for a second time after his car hit a young carer and killed her.

Matthew Plimmer was subject to a 20-month driving ban for drink-driving at the time of the accident in Southwell Road, Oxton, on January 19 this year.

His Audi Q7 veered into the lane of his latest victim, 25 year old Jessica Drury from Bulwell.

Plimmer's car hit Jessica's Fiat Punto head on, causing multiple injuries. She died at the scene.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Friday (November 11) that Plimmer was witnessed by a bar worker downing two pints and five Sambucas earlier in the evening at a local pub.

The 35-year-old then remained at the scene, lying to witnesses that he was not the driver of the car as he was disqualified from driving on December 2, 2021, for 20 months, after he was caught drink-driving.

He said he had a "couple of pints" and claimed his friend was driving.

Young carer Jessica Drury, 25, died at the scene after Matthew Plimmer's car veered into her lane. Credit: BPM

People who stopped at the scene included a nurse, a doctor, a psychiatrist and a couple of members from the armed forces.Plimmer told the nurse he did not know what had happened and "my mate was driving and he just ran off".Plimmer failed a road side breath test and was arrested. DNA proved he was the driver of the car.A blood sample was back-calculated, and showed he had 100 milligrams of alcohol in blood, with 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood being the limit.He was convicted previously of causing death by dangerous driving at Luton Crown Court in 2006.

Plimmer was driving without insurance or an MOT at excess speeds. He lost control and crashed, leaving his teenage passenger fatally injured.In court on Friday, Plimmer pled guilty to causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing death by careless driving whilst over the drink drive limit on January 19, 2022. Plimmer was sentenced to nine years, with three years on an extended period on licence on his release.

He has been banned from driving for life.