Skip to content

Man, 59, arrested on suspicion of murder after another man stabbed to death in Birmingham

Police officers and ambulance crews descended on Waverley Road shortly before 10pm on Monday, November 7, after reports of a stabbing. Credit: BPM Media

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after another man was stabbed to death in Birmingham on Monday (7 November)

56-year-old Clifton Waite, who was known as Colton, died after being stabbed at a house in Waverley Road at around 9.50pm on Monday (7 November).

The 59-year-old has been taken into custody.  West Midlands Police say specialist officers are supporting the wider family at this deeply distressing time. Det Insp Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time. We’re not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation.”