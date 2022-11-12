A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after another man was stabbed to death in Birmingham on Monday (7 November)

56-year-old Clifton Waite, who was known as Colton, died after being stabbed at a house in Waverley Road at around 9.50pm on Monday (7 November).

The 59-year-old has been taken into custody. West Midlands Police say specialist officers are supporting the wider family at this deeply distressing time. Det Insp Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time. We’re not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation.”