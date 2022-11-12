Two men have been convicted of murder after they chased and launched a 'horror' attack on a man as he lay on the ground in Birmingham.

The court heard Ben Wiggett and Jordan Haines had been 'out looking for trouble' as they ran after 33-year-old Jason D'Aguilar.

The incident took place in Central Avenue in the Longbridge area on 13 June last year.

Mr D'Aguilar was initially treated for a head wound before it was discovered he had suffered internal bleeding and he died the following morning.

Both Wigget, 29, Jordan Haines, 27, were found guilty of murder by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court. Haines previously admitted a charge of manslaughter.

Their sentencing has been adjourned until 19 December and they were remanded in custody.

The case was heard at Birmingham Crown Court. Credit: BPM Media

On 13 June, Mr D'Aguilar and two of his friends had watched an England football match before catching a taxi to the Longbridge area while the defendants had been in a pub.

The court heard there was a confrontation between him and the defendant, after they followed him.

Michael Duck KC, prosecuting, said: "They were out looking for trouble. Haines and Wiggett were fuelled with alcohol.

"They manufactured an excuse for an aggressive confrontation between the two parties.

"Haines and Wiggett were not satisfied with an initial skirmish and decided to pursue and chase Mr D'Aguilar.

"Their determination to pursue him was evidenced by the distance they chased him and the fact that they were wholly unconcerned about the presence of members of the public witnessing what was taking place.

"There were multiple opportunities for Haines and Wiggett to desist. Others watched with horror and consternation." Mr Duck said much of what happened was captured on CCTV although the actual attack was not.

A member of the public did manage to catch the attack on their mobile phoen.

Mr Duck said: "He was curled up and seeking to defend himself. By 9.55pm Mr D'Aguilar had received his injuries at the hands and feet of Haines and Wiggett.

"He was kicked and punched as he lay defenceless on the ground."