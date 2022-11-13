More than 60 crew were called to a large fire in a single storey industrial unit in Dudley this morning (13 November) at 2.30am.

At the height of the incident 10 fire engines, a 4x4 response vehicle and a hydraulic platform were in attendance.

Credit: WMFS

A number of residents have been temporarily relocated to a local fast food restaurant for safety.

Dudleys' Fisher Road bus station is currently closed.

There are road closures in place on Fisher Street; Porters Fld; St Joseph Street; Birmingham Street and Bourne Street.

People are being urged to avoid the area.