A man has been charged with the murder of his brother, who was stabbed to death in Birmingham on Monday night.

56-year-old Clifton Waite, who was known as Colton, died after being stabbed at a house in Waverley Road at around 9.50pm. Lenville Waite has been arrested in connection with the death. Lenville was detained on Friday afternoon and has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow (14 November).