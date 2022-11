A man has been left seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Birmingham city centre.

The man in his 30s was hit by a car on Islington Row shortly after 3am this morning (13 November).

Credit: Ryan Underwood

He is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

West Midlands Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, to come forward and help with investigations.

Officers are appealing for the driver to come forward.