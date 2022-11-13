Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV Central reporter Mark Gough's report from the Act of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

People across the Midlands have been marking Remembrance Sunday in ceremonies right across the region.

Traditionally held on the second Sunday in November, Remembrance Sunday is a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire

Thousands of people attended a service at the base of the iconic Armed Forces Memorial, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The service included an Act of Remembrance, readings, musical performances and wreath laying.

Among those attending was Cay Kemp, originally from the Midlands. She comes to this ceremony every year from her home in Somerset to remember close family members.

She told ITV News Central: "Every year we come here."

"I guess it's important to take some time out of our busy lives and just remember the people we love."

Alan White, Leader at Staffordshire County Council said: "As a former soldier I know first-hand how important these commemorations are for both current serving and former personnel and their families.

"Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day give us a great opportunity to honour and thank all those in or connected to our armed forces."

Members of staff from the National Memorial Arboretum as well as members of the military lay wreaths Credit: Jacob King/PA

Leicester

In Leicester, the Deputy City Mayor joined members of the Sikh community to lay a wreath at a newly-installed statue of a Sikh soldier in Victoria Park.

This year's remembrance service returned to almost its usual format with members of the public once more able to attend alongside invited guests and dignitaries for the first time since the pandemic.

Warrant Officer, Balbir Singh Flora, said it's great to be involved with something so important to the Leicester community:

Loughborough

In Loughborough, the service was held at the Carillon Tower, the town’s war memorial and thousands of paper poppies were scattered from the top during the two-minute silence.

The Mayor of Charnwood, Cllr Jennifer Tillotson said: “It was a privilege to attend the Remembrance Sunday and pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country as well as honour former and serving Armed Forces personnel.

Residents and organisations in Loughborough joined serving and former members of the Armed Forces to pay tribute to fallen heroes. Credit: Charnwood Borough Council

Derby

Derby's Remembrance Sunday parade and service began at 10:50am, it was also live streamed for those unable to attend.

Troops from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers 148 Divisional Support Company, and members of local veteran and youth organisations, paraded through the City Centre.

Peterborough

Peterborough's parade at the Town Hall for the annual Remembrance Service was a celebration of the town's diversity.

Ghurkas from Nepal and Sikh's were just two of many communities represented, reflecting the fact that service personnel from all over the world fought and died for this country.

It's the largest event in Peterborough's civic calendar with wreaths laid by members of the armed forces, veterans, politicians and representatives of the emergency services.

A Remembrance parade has been held in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

Birmingham

Meanwhile in Birmingham, people gathered opposite St Phillips cathedral to remember the fallen.

As the annual service and parade came to an end there was loud applause from the crowd to show their appreciation of the armed forces, military veterans and ex service personnel.

Dudley

In Dudley, hundreds gathered to pay their respects at the borough’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service, which took place at the war memorial in Ednam Road.

The Mayor led the parade from Top Church to the war memorial, followed by a service.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, Mayor of Dudley, said: "It was very moving to see so many people gathered in Dudley on this important occasion.

"While laying my wreath I was very moved to think of the sacrifices people have made over the years. I am very grateful to everyone who joined me today."

Hundreds of people gathered in Dudley to pay their respects at the borough’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Credit: Dudley Borough Council

Wolverhampton

In Wolverhampton, thousands turned out to watch the traditional procession and drumhead service at the cenotaph in St Peter's Square.

Coventry

Over in Coventry, the service took place at the War Memorial Park with the Lord Mayor taking the salute.