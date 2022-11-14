A banned and drunk motorist has been jailed after a police pursuit through Mansfield in North Nottinghamshire.

Christian Evans, 33, was already banned from driving when he was spotted jumping a red light on Nottingham Road in the early hours of 17 July 2022.

When the officer pulled alongside and signalled for Evans to stop, he ignored the direction and sped away in his Renault Clio.

He drove along Portland Street, Stockwell Gate, Sutton Road and Sheep Bridge Lane before passing through another red light and then crashing into a BMW which had the right of way.

Evans was almost double the drink-drive limit when he was later tested.

Evans, of Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop, was jailed for 15 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 9 November 2022 after being convicted of:

dangerous driving

driving while above the limit

driving while disqualified

driving without insurance

failing to stop.

He was also banned from driving for five years, seven-and-a-half months.

Police Constable Jake Jackson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Evans was already banned when he decided to get behind the wheel while over the limit.

"He drove dangerously at excessive speeds through Mansfield – putting other road users and police officers at serious risk.

"I am pleased he has been jailed and hope he will spend the time thinking about his selfish actions, and how lucky he is no one was seriously hurt when he got behind the wheel that night.

"It is sad that people still drink-drive when it is rightly seen as one of the worst offences by the majority of society.

“I also hope the sentence sends a clear message to other drivers - if you are found to be breaking the law and putting other people’s lives at risk you will be prosecuted and brought before the court.”