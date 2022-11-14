Play Brightcove video

Activists from the group Extinction Rebellion have targetted a branch of Barclays bank in Birmingham city centre this morning by covering its frontage in spray paint and fake oil.

The group claims to be highlighting the bank's funding of investment in fossil fuels using non-violent methods.

They say their action, which started at 8am on the high street, involved washable fake oil, engagement with the public, and a presence outside the branch holding banners.

It's part of widespread protests across the county this morning which the group have defended by saying there will be no permanent damage to property and that no-one will be hurt.

In a statement issued by the group, one of the protesters who gave her name as Louise, 51, from Balsall Heath said, “I have two children and two grandchildren and I’m afraid for their futures, especially my grandchildren.

"By continuing to support fossil fuel industries, Barclays Bank are destroying the planet, the only home we have.”

Barclays bank have told ITV News Central,

“We are determined to play our part in addressing the urgent and complex challenge of climate change.

"In March 2020 we were one of the first banks to set an ambition to become net zero by 2050, across all of our direct and indirect emissions, and we committed to align all of our financing activities with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement.

"We have a three-part strategy to turn that ambition into action: achieving net zero operations, reducing our financed emissions, and financing the transition.

"In practice, this means we have set 2030 targets to reduce our financed emissions in four of the highest emitting sectors in our financing portfolio, with additional 2025 targets for the two highest-emitting sectors – energy and power.

We have also provided over £80bn of green financing and we are investing our own capital – £175m – into innovative, green start-ups.”

There was a visible police presence outside the bank - West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.