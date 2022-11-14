A car is floating on its side in a canal lock in Tipton.

It was reported to the Canal and River Trust on Sunday (13 November) and a meeting with contractors will be held today to establish the best way of removing it.

A Canal and River Trust spokesperson said that the land next to Factory Lock No 3 on the New Main Line Canal is industrial land, and they believe the vehicle may have been stolen and then driven into the water.

There have been no reports of any injuries

The car will not be removed before tomorrow and the lock on the busy mainline into Birmingham will remain closed until then. It's thought a crane will be used to lift it out.