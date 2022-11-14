Free breakfasts will be available to NHS staff working at Birmingham Women's Hospital and Birmingham Children's Hospital over the winter months.

The Trust says the step has been taken following pleas for help from staff who are struggling with the cost of living.

The Trust's Chief Executive shared the announcement on Twitter, writing that "no-one in our family should go hungry."

A hospital trust spokesperson said that, depending on uptake, up to £1.39 will be spent per person on breakfasts until April 2023.

He added that NHS staff are also often so busy caring for patients that the most important meal of the day can get missed.

People have responded with mixed feelings to the move.

Onyi Okonkwo, who is a GP in the West Midlands said, "This is really brilliant. This is practical help NHS staff need."

Dr Cheryll Adams wrote she hopes "others follow."

Charlotte Hitchcock, a nursing and midwifery director, also praised it as a "brilliant effort" but said "just very said it is necessary."