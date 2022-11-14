Skip to content

Lost dog Rosie hands herself into Loughborough police station

  • Pictures from Leicestershire Police

A dog who got lost out on a walk handed herself into a police station in Loughborough.

A CCTV camera captured the moment Rosie the border collie strolled through the automatic doors into the waiting room at Loughborough police station, after becoming separated from her owner.

She had a little sniff around before settling down in the corner, seemingly to wait patiently for police officers to resolve her situation.

Leicestershire Police said: "Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well.

"Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog."

