Mum's heartbreak after hero soldier son's memorial is vandalised

A mother has told of her heartbreak after her war hero son's memorial was defaced by vandals.

Graffiti was sprayed on a plaque to teenage Nuneaton soldier Louis Carter, who lost his life in Afghanistan in August 2009.

His brother Sam found the graffiti in Riversley Park on Sunday (13 November) and had to break the news to his mum, Denise.

"He was so upset", says Denise, "he said 'Mum, I have to tell you something, they have done something to Louis' plaque'.

"He took a photo of it and sent it to me and my heart just sank. It is just pointless vandalism.

"They must have never lost a loved one. Sam was so upset to have found it. That's what hurts the most.

"I don't know why they would do it. I forgive them though. You have to think of their lives and what sort of people they are. They obviously don't know what they are doing."

Denise moved away from Nuneaton but she comes back to take part in the annual Remembrance Service and Parade as well as Bedworth Armistice Day.

The Bedworth Armistice Day parade is one of the largest in the region. Credit: ITV News Central

Murray Richards, Nuneaton Remembrance Service Parade marshal, cleaned up the memorial, which is next to a tree planted in Louis' memory, ahead of the event.

But as the graffiti had to be scrubbed off, some of the lettering on the plaque now cannot be seen.

The act has angered the local armed forces community, with Mr Richards saying: "God help them if I get my hands on them".

Anyone with information about the vandalism on the memorial is encouraged to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

As well as the plaque, Louis also had the play area in Riversley Park named after him.

It was officially opened in October 2010 and was chosen because Riversley Park was a special place for the teen who spent most of his childhood playing there.