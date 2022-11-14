Two men killed in a car crash on the A46 in Leicestershire are said to have suffered "horrific" injuries, a jury has been told.

21-year-old's Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin are said to have died instantly after their Skoda Fabia smashed into a tree before it caught fire.

A report by pathologist Dr Stuart Hamilton, read by prosecution barrister Daren Samat at Leicester Crown Court today, revealed both bodies has been badly burned after the car went up in flames.

Mr Hussain's body had "extensive burns" and had been found "partially ejected" from the car.

The post-mortem also revealed the highly cause of Mr Hussain's death was an "almost complete traumatic amputation of the right leg."

Dr Hamilton added Mr Hussain did not suffer any smoke inhalation which concludes the 21-year-old would have likely died before the fire started.

Mr Ijazuddin's body, who was behind the steering wheel, suffered similar fatalities.

It was reported he had a combination of burns and no signs of smoke inhalation, suggesting he too was dead before his body was burned in the fire.

Dr Hamilton concluded the driver had died from injuries caused by the crash, however, acknowledged "the investigation was hampered by the burn injuries".

Toxicology tests found Mr Ijazuddin had "been exposed" to cannabis smoke before his death, however, it was not possible to say when he had smoked the drug or how much he had consumed.

The post-mortem examination results were revealed on the 13th day of the trial.

The Skoda car was split into two and its engine was flung out of the vehicle on the A46, Leicester Crown Court heard Credit: BPM

The two young men were driving on the A46 in Leicestershire when their car crashed in February 2022 after being chased.

The crash led to the arrest of TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and seven others, including her mother.

The eight defendants, who all deny charges of murder and of manslaughter, are:

Natasha Akhtar, (aged 22), of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham

Ansreen Bukhari, (45), of George Eardley Close, Stoke

Mahek Bukhari, (23), of George Eardley Close, Stoke

Raees Jamal, (22), of Lingdale Close, Loughborough

Rekan Karwan, (28), of Tomlin Road, Leicester

Mohammed Patel, (20), of Braybrooke Road, Leicester

Sanaf Gulammustafa, (22), of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester

Ammeer Jamal, (27), of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester

The trial continues.