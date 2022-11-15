Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Lee Comley went to the Old Market Square on the day the fair opened

Nottingham's Old Market Square is almost unrecognisable as the city's Winter Wonderland takes shape in Old Market Square.

It might only be the start of November, but the city's Christmas preparations are in full swing.

Nottingham's Winter Wonderland will return to the city for the first time since 2019 and have announced a new 'Sky Skate' with a skate-through bar.

When will Nottingham's 2022 Winter Wonderland start?

The Christmas attraction will open on 15 November (Tuesday) and will run for seven weeks until New Year's Eve.

Where is Nottingham Winter Wonderland 2022?

Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland will be in Old Market Square in the city centre next to the Old Market Square tram stop.

What attractions are there?

It will feature the annual Christmas market, the Ice Bar, a skating rink as well as a brand new 'Sky Skate' ice path - where skaters will be able to go around a 400m square path above the rest of the Christmas market.

There will be a -10 degree Ice Bar which organisers say is "not-to-be-missed" as well as popular food and drink spots, Sur La Piste and the Altitude ski chalet bars, which will return with live entertainment this year for the first time since 2019.

Attractions for younger people return with the toboggan ride, carousels and the Helter Skelter as well as the big wheel, which sits in front of the Council House.

The city will see the return of the beloved annual Christmas market with 60 stalls selling food and fun Christmas gifts.

An artists impression for the 2022 Winter Wonderland Credit: Mellors Group/ Nottingham City Council

How can I get to Nottingham's 2022 Winter Wonderland by train?

The nearest railway station is Nottingham railway station. This is only a short walk - around 12 minutes - to Old Market Square, or two stops on the tram lines travelling to Hucknall or Phoenix Park.

The Old Market Square tram stop is situated next the Winter Wonderland.

Where can I park?

Car parks close to Old Market Square include Upper Parliament Street, Lace Market, Halifax Place, Woolpack Lane, Mount Street, St James Street, County House and Stoney Street.

How can I book?

Visitors can book online and the attraction also offering VIP packages for the Sky Skate and all-inclusive packages for those who want to experience the skating, ice bar and big wheel.

When will the attractions be open?

While the market itself will be open from 11am on weekdays and 10am on weekends.

It will be open until 5.30pm with some attractions with the big Observation Wheel, ice rink and Ice Bar open until 11pm.

When are the attractions there until?

