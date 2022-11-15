A 38-year-old knifeman has been convicted of killing his friend and the attempted murder of their partner in a "dreadful unprovoked" attack in Coventry.

Ryan Willden went on the violent rampage in the multi-occupancy accommodation on Waveley Road which he shared with Mark Hoof, and Mark’s girlfriend.

The couple had taken Willden under their wing when he moved in, but on 25 February, last year, he barged into their room where his friends were sleeping.

He started attacking Mr Hoof and as he tried to get away, Willden turned his attention to Mark’s partner and stabbed her in the neck and leg.

The 46-year-old woman managed to get into a neighbouring house, after fleeing for her life by climbing the garden fence. She was given initial first aid and an ambulance was called.

In a statement, police confirmed that Mr Hoof, who is 36, had received multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

Mark Hoof, aged 36 died on the scene after receiving multiple stab wounds. Credit: West Midlands Police

Willden was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

He pleaded not guilty throughout the investigation claiming he was trying to break up a fight between the couple.

However, on the first day of the trial at Warwick Justice Centre, Willden of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Hoof and on the 15 November 2022, was found guilty of the attempted murder of Mark’s partner.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from West Midlands Police said: "This was a dreadful unprovoked attack on people who had befriended Willden and supported him. Their kindness was betrayed in the most horrific way.

"Mark’s family have to live with the circumstances of his death and his partner, who witnessed the horror, has long-term psychological and physical effects.

"Her mobility is effected and she has permanent nerve damage in her neck.”

Mark’s partner said: "Mark - happy, funny, loved life. You made people laugh and would do anything for anyone. I’m so lost without you.

"My partner, my soul mate my best friend. This has literally shattered my heart to pieces and I will never be the same again. I miss you so much and I will always and forever love you."

His family have also paid tribute to him saying: "Mark was cheeky and charismatic. He was a joker and loved playing pranks on all of us.

"Mark was the life of the party, he had a bubbly personality. He would do anything for his family. He always lived for the moment.

"He was happy as long as he had his family around him. I miss the conversations we used to have.

"Mark was sensitive and he loved giving his mom a cuddle, unfortunately my mom will never be able to cuddle her son again.

"We know there will never be closure but we will have to learn to adapt and move forward together. Willden is due to be sentenced on 20 January, 2023.