Two children have been airlifted to a major trauma centre following a serious crash involving a school bus earlier today.

Two young boys and a woman were trapped after the crash and had to be extracted by fire crews. They sustained severe injuries from the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at around 8:15am to Campden Road, Clifford Chambers earlier today (Tuesday) to reports of a collision involving a double decker bus carrying school children and two cars.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers as well as two air ambulances, with doctors and paramedics on board, attended the scene in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The boys were airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the woman was taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "When ambulance staff arrived, they found a double decker bus and two cars which had been involved in a serious collision.

"Three occupants from one car, two boys and a woman, were trapped and upon assessment by ambulance staff were found to have sustained serious injuries.

"The team of medics worked closely with fire colleagues to carefully extricate all three patients from the vehicle.

"Each patient received trauma care to stabilise their conditions on scene before the two boys were airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

"The driver of the second car, a woman, was assessed on scene and found with minor injuries which didn’t require hospital treatment.

"The bus driver and 30 school children were off the bus and safe and well, seeking shelter in a nearby building.

"Three children were described as walking wounded with minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance staff before being discharged on scene."