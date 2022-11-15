West Midlands Metro workers have announced an all-out strike and are blaming employers for "poverty pay rates".

The strike will begin on Monday 28 November and cause severe disruption to commuters and shoppers in Birmingham throughout the Christmas period.

The decision was made after an "insulting" one-off payment of £300 was offered to them, after extensive negotiations where 170 workers have requested a £5,000 pay rise.

The tram workers say their salaries do not match the salaries of other metro workers in other UK cities and are calling on West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, to get involved.

Unite, the union which represents West Midlands Metro workers, says it is demanding that their jobs, pay and conditions need to be enhanced.

Unite regional officer, Sulinder Singh, said: "All-out strike action will inevitably cause huge disruption throughout the Christmas period but this strike is of the employer’s own making.

"West Midlands Metro has had every opportunity to resolve this dispute but even after extensive negotiations they were only prepared to make a derisory offer which workers found insulting."

The West Midlands Metro have been striking since 15 October, however the decision for an all-out strike came after the "insulting" offer from the employer.

Unite's general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “The workers on the West Midlands Metro undertake highly responsible roles and are simply not going to accept poverty rates of pay any longer.

"They are being paid £5,000 less per year than workers on other metro networks.

“Andy Street needs to stop hiding behind his desk and end poverty pay on the West Midlands Metro.

The union are now calling for Andy Street to intervene "to ensure fair pay rates are agreed" but so far, the mayor not been involved in the dispute.

The West Midlands Metro workers’ pay rates are below the equivalent pay of workers in other cities carrying out the same duties.

Tram drivers/customer representatives who are currently paid just £21,939, are seeking a pay rate of £27,000.

Other grades who are paid £21,537 per annum are seeking a £5,000 increase.

A West Midlands Metro spokesman said: "We remain committed to finding a fair resolution to the dispute and will not be commenting further ahead of further talks involving the conciliation service ACAS later today (Tuesday, November 15)."