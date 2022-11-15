West Midlands Metro strikes suspended this week after 'improved pay offer'

West Midlands Metro has suspended all remaining strike action this week after workers received an improved pay offer.

Members of the union Unite were due to stage a strike from Monday to Friday over what they called 'poverty pay.'

A vote will now be held for West Midlands Metro staff to decide if they accept the new offer.

If the latest offer is rejected then the strikes scheduled for next week and beyond including the all-out strike action will proceed as scheduled.

More to follow.