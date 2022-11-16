Birmingham City Council is planning to use new powers to issue fines for moving traffic offences.

The City Council will apply to the government for the powers, which would let them sanction drivers with fines, who ignore certain signs.

The aim of the powers is to help improve safety and tackle congestion in the city.

The full list of traffic offences are:

Driving through a 'No Entry' sign

Banned right or left turns

Entering yellow box junctions when the exit is not clear

Driving where and when motor vehicles are prohibited

Driving on routes that are for buses and taxis only

Weight restrictions

The council’s application to the Department for Transport will state their intention to enforce all of the traffic signs that the government has agreed to implement.

The city council will be setting out the approach to the enforcement of moving traffic contraventions.

The enforcement powers will aim to: