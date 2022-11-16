Jaguar Land Rover boss, Thierry Bolloré, is to quit the company at the end of the year.

The Chief Executive Officer announced he was resigning due to "personal reasons" after more than two years in the role.

The car manufacturer, which has its headquarters in Whitley, Coventry, hired the former Renault boss as CEO in 2020.

He was mandated with the task of returning Britains biggest carmaker to profit after it took a big hit from the Covid pandemic.

But the manufacturer made losses for the last six quarters and has been slow to react to the chip crisis.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed Bolloré's resignation will be effective from 31 December 2022.

In a statement, Mr Bolloré said: "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years.

"The company's transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at a great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future".

Mr Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover plc, said: "I would like to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover.

"The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future."

Taking over from today as Interim CEO will be Adrian Mardell. He has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and a member of the Executive Board for three years.