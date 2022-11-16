A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder three police officers in Dudley.

He was one of three people arrested on Tuesday in connection with a string of robberies, including an armed raid in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, according to West Midlands Police.

A car believed to have been used in the raid was seen in Duncan Edwards Way, Dudley, at 12.33pm and failed to stop before ramming police cars.

It was also driven at traffic officers and a police motorbike.

The West Midlands force said: "The suspects' car was tactically brought to a stop, preventing further damage and risk to the public.

"Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but excessive damage was caused. Three people were detained and taken into custody.

"A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of three police officers and conspiracy to commit robbery.

"He will also be questioned in connection with 11 robberies committed across the West Midlands and West Mercia between July and August.

"A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, while a 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerousdriving."

Inspector Dean Kett, from the force's CID, added: "This was a very serious incident and it's pure luck that nobody was seriously injured.

"This could have easily been a very different outcome."