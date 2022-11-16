The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) has announced it has had to reduce the number of pregnant women being invited to have labour induced.

The Trust has one of the largest hospitals in the West Midlands and runs the Royal Stoke University Hospital and the County Hospital.

In a statement, the Trust says it is prioritising cases daily in order to ensure safe care.

Ann-Marie Riley, UHNM Chief Nurse at the Trust said: “Staff shortages and service pressures in maternity and related services has had an impact on the number of women UHNM can invite in to commence their induction on a daily basis.

“Our aim is to ensure the safe care of all our women and babies and each day the consultant and midwifery team review and prioritise the induction of labour list.

“The maternity team are working tirelessly to minimise the impact on the pregnancy experience of its women and babies.”

It comes after spontaneous births at Royal Stoke University Hospital were temporarily suspended between 30 September to 2 October.

During this period, women in labour were redirected to neighbouring birthing centres across the region.

Women due to give birth imminently were not redirected.

The Trust reiterates that women who need need further information on this or any other non-urgent issue relating to their pregnancy, should call their community midwifery hub.

For any urgent concerns regarding pregnancy, health and baby’s movements, people are advised to ring the Trusts Maternity Assessment Unit (MAU) at: 01782 672300