A man has been found guilty of murdering his 73-year-old father in a drunken rage outside his home in Wolverhampton.

Dawid Arent attacked his father, Marek Arent, who was visiting from Poland, on 18 September, 2021, outside the property in Hordern Road.

West Midlands Police said witnesses heard Arent shouting in the street at about 10.30pm and a front bay window at the home was smashed.

About 50 minutes later, amid more raised voices, Arent was seen to headbutt his father and punch him.

The 73-year-old was taken to hospital with a bleed to the brain and sadly died the following day as a result of the devastating blow.

Dawid Arent (pictured) attacked his father, Marek Arent, who was visiting from Poland. Credit: West Midlands Police

Arent, aged 33, who was arrested at the scene, pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming he never intended to kill his father.

However following a two-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court he was found guilty on Wednesday 16 November.

He will be sentenced on Thursday 24 November.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from Force CID, said: "This is an awful case of drink-fuelled anger and violence resulting in the death of an elderly man.

"We understand this incident has been devastating for the family, we hope they can find some peace following this conviction."