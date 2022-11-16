Conservative MP Lucy Allan has faced criticism for being "out of touch" and "wasting" her question at PMQs to invite Dominic Raab on a charity trip on the Polar Express.

The Telford MP asked a question to the deputy prime minister about a hospice's charity fundraiser, where one of the prizes includes tickets for the Telford Steam Railway Polar Express.

She asked Mr Raab whether he would show his support by getting involved in the 'Big Night In' for Hope House Children’s Hospice on Sunday.

She told the House: "Among the fabulous prizes are premium tickets to the Telford Steam Railway Polar Express and the lucky winners will enjoy a Christmas adventure to the North Pole, complete with hot chocolate, cookies, golden tickets and the first gift of Christmas from Santa which is the reindeer silver bell.

"Please will the deputy prime minister log on to Hope House’s 'Big Night In' this Sunday and if he's lucky enough to win a pair of tickets to the Telford Polar Express, I should be delighted to go to the North Pole with him."

Ms Allan has come under fire for being "completely out of touch" at a time when MPs should be raising concerns about the cost of living crisis and the country's economic turmoil.

One person wrote on Twitter that while Ms Allan had been backing a good cause, PMQs was "not the forum".

They told Ms Allan: "Makes you look idiotic and completely out of touch."

Others criticised the MP for "wasting time" by "inviting the PM to a tea party".

"Serious issues going on in the world and we get this drivel," one person wrote.

Another said: "This was, I kid you not, Lucy Allan’s question on #PMQs about inviting Dominic Raab to a trip to the North Pole in Telford, in a country that’s grappling with sky high inflation. I just can’t…"

Mr Raab replied to Ms Allan by praising her support of the hospice, and reminding MPs of the time he jumped out of a plane for charity.

A spokesperson for the Telford MP defended her questioning.

They told ITV News: "Parliament has an important financial statement tomorrow on inflation, taxation, energy, and cost of living.

"Any MP asking about the issues covered in the financial statement would be told to wait until tomorrow.

"Lucy opted to promote the fundraising efforts of a local hospice which supports children at the end of life and their families. The subject matter is important to constituents who rely on the hospice for support during the terminal illness of a child."

The Telford MP, who was elected at the 2015 general election as the first Conservative MP as well as the first female MP to represent the Telford constituency, has yet to respond to any of the criticism on Twitter.

